Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $247.12 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

