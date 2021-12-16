Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.18 Per Share

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend payment by 56.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.27 and a 200-day moving average of $224.06. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Union Pacific worth $1,132,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

