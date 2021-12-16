Unistake (UNISTAKE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,774.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Unistake has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $16,774.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.02 or 0.08320383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,887.19 or 1.00084942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00052341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,431,940 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

