United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Michael S. Funk Sells 20,404 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UNFI opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 203.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,356 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

