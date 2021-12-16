United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Michael S. Funk Sells 20,404 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
UNFI opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.95.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 203.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,356 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
