United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $205.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

