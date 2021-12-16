United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Up 4.5%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 147,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,520,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in United States Steel by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 279,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,539,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United States Steel by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

