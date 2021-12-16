UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $857.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

