Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 263,268 shares.The stock last traded at $18.74 and had previously closed at $18.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $565.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,637 shares of company stock valued at $703,472. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

