Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,413. The firm has a market cap of $927.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.27. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 479.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 245.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 51,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

