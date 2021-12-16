UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:USER opened at $9.04 on Monday. UserTesting has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

