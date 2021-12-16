UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USER. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

UserTesting stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

