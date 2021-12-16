Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano Sells 5,526 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $89,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 707,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Utz Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.