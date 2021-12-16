Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up to $15.94

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $16.85. Utz Brands shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 172 shares trading hands.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 5,526 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $89,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,788 shares of company stock worth $7,934,565. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.