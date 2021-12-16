UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Up to $6.22

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.57. UWM shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 31,178 shares changing hands.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 21.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

