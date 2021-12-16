Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.20. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $3.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.38.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,063 shares of company stock valued at $36,530,812 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 684.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $311.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.