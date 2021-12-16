Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 270.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

