Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Shares Down 0.2%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 4,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 12,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,332,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,940,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,940,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.