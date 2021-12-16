Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 344,233 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,569,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 88,954 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000.

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 2,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,933. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50.

