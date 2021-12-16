VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.47 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96.

