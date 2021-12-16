Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Boosted by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 4.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $196.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $196.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.50.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

