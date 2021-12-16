Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 155,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.00. 7,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.92. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $68.13 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

