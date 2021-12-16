Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 515,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,546,189 shares.The stock last traded at $65.91 and had previously closed at $66.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.46.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 572.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.