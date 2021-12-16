Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $320.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

