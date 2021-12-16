Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VONG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 21st

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $78.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74.

