Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.776 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $216.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $170.19 and a one year high of $219.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 395.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

