Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of VTWO opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.75. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.