Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.33 and last traded at $81.35. Approximately 3,942,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,205,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32.

