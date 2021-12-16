Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,634,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $433.02. The stock had a trading volume of 289,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,831. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

