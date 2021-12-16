Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Boosted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 122.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.