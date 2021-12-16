Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.30. 34,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,536. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

