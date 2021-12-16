Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,805,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after buying an additional 54,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after buying an additional 34,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $154.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.80.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

