Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Trading Down 16.1%

Shares of Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) fell 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €0.13 ($0.15) and last traded at €0.13 ($0.15). 14,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.16 ($0.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

Vapiano Company Profile (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

