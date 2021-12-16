Veil (VEIL) Price Up 3.6% This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $143.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,570.62 or 0.99107462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00045674 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00274643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.29 or 0.00392366 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00135222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.