VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading 9.2% Higher

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 283,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,626,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company has a market cap of C$47.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.