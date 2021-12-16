Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VEOEY opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $35.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.8486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

