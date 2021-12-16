Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VERA stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. Analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.