Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells $279,232.56 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25.
VRNT opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -194.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $52.70.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 76.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166,348 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the period.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
