Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells $279,232.56 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25.

VRNT opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -194.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 76.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166,348 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

