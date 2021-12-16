Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

VBTX opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. Veritex has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 40.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

