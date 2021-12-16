Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 6%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 5,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 614,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

The firm has a market cap of $702.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veritone by 384.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 20.6% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 286,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

