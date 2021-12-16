Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 79,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.53. 336,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,156,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

