ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $32.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Macquarie from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

