VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Up 215.4% in November

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 215.4% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

CEY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.63. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $25.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.64% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

