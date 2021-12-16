VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $62.48. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $61.95, with a volume of 12,048 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
