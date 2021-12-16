VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $62.48. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $61.95, with a volume of 12,048 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

