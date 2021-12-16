Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Shares of Vince stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Vince has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vince will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

