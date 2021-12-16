Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.74

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 28209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.
The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.