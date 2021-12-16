Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.74

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 28209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

