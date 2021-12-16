Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 30,700 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 83.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.81. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

