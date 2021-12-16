Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

