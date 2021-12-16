Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after acquiring an additional 804,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 103,960 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $79.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

