Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.