Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 19,500 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

